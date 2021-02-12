Robert John Engbloom Sells 20,000 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total value of C$426,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,065,475.

Shares of TSE:PXT traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.66. Parex Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 23.57.

PXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

