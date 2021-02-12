ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ROCKWOOL International A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RKWBF traded down $28.15 on Friday, reaching $346.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.57. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $448.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers products, such as fire-safe stone wool insulations for constructing new buildings and renovating the existing buildings under the ROCKWOOL brand name; and board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for faÃ§ade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascias under the Rockpanel brand name.

