ROCKWOOL International A/S’s (RKWBF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RKWBF stock traded down $28.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.57. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $448.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers products, such as fire-safe stone wool insulations for constructing new buildings and renovating the existing buildings under the ROCKWOOL brand name; and board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for faÃ§ade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascias under the Rockpanel brand name.

