ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROHCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ROHM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ROHM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:ROHCY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.37. 263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.04. ROHM has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

