Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $8,382,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised Roku to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

ROKU stock opened at $465.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.43 and its 200-day moving average is $259.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.39 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $484.85.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 860,009 shares of company stock worth $304,766,120. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.