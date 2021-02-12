Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Roku worth $21,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $465.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.39 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $484.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.22.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.54, for a total value of $1,804,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,784.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,009 shares of company stock worth $304,766,120 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

