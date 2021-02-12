Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $517.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post $517.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.20 million to $520.00 million. Rollins reported sales of $487.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rollins by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.65 on Friday. Rollins has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.