Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 311.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 830,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Rollins worth $32,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,477 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rollins by 65.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,970,000 after acquiring an additional 573,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rollins by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,337,000 after acquiring an additional 541,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rollins by 69.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 893,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,411,000 after acquiring an additional 367,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rollins by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after buying an additional 293,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

