ROOBEE Hits Market Cap of $8.91 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $521,512.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

