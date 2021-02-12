ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Capitalization Tops $8.58 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $8.58 million and $364,553.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.38 or 0.00824742 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

