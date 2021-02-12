Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $400.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.48 and a 200 day moving average of $415.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

