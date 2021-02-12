Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

ROP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $400.63. 1,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.