Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.70. Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 2,868,716 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.29.

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in research, development, production, and sale of Chitin, a bio-degradable polymer. Its products are applied in various industries, such as plastic, agricultural, veterinary, textile, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical. Ross Group Plc was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

