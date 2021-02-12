Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.04. 11,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 145.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.