Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,680,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Ross Stores by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,158,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,265,000 after purchasing an additional 218,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.04. 11,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

