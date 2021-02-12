Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD) Trading Up 1.3%

Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.83 and last traded at $38.78. Approximately 162,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 90,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

