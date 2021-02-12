Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$17.00

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.12.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$17.32 on Friday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$22.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

