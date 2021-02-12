Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to $29.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TU. CIBC increased their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 129,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. TELUS has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $21.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 369,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 93,777 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 298,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TELUS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 41,532 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

