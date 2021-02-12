Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $55.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s previous close.

BAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

BAM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. 124,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,160.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,678,000 after buying an additional 2,514,253 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2,103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 2,351,203 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,378,000 after buying an additional 1,353,375 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,663,000 after buying an additional 1,107,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

