Royal Bank of Canada Increases Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target to $35.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Domtar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Domtar stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 34,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,691. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 34.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

