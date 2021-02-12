Royal Bank of Canada Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$190.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$183.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$177.89.

Shares of IFC opened at C$149.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$104.81 and a 1-year high of C$157.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$146.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,792.64.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

