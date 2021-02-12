Royal Bank of Canada Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$190.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$183.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$177.89.
Shares of IFC opened at C$149.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$104.81 and a 1-year high of C$157.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$146.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
Recommended Story: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.