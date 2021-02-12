Royal Bank of Canada Increases Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to $27.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Russel Metals from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of RUSMF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.