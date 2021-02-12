Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. 93,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.95. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

