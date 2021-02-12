Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,200.59

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,200.59 and traded as high as $1,369.20. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $1,332.00, with a volume of 3,368,467 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,536.25 ($20.07).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,388.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,200.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The stock has a market cap of £54.63 billion and a PE ratio of -4.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

