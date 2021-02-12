Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROYMY. UBS Group upgraded Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 3,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

