Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of ROYMY stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. 3,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,943. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.