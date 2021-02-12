Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS ROYMY traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

