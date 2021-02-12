Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the January 14th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 3,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,155. Royce Value Trust has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 212,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

