RTC Group plc (RTC.L) (LON:RTC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.25

Shares of RTC Group plc (RTC.L) (LON:RTC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.25 and traded as low as $38.50. RTC Group plc (RTC.L) shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 7,268 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.25. The company has a market cap of £5.93 million and a P/E ratio of 6.53.

RTC Group plc (RTC.L)

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and staffing services.

