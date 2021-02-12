Rubic Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.82 Million (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Rubic has a total market cap of $45.82 million and $8.21 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rubic has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00285322 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00102752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00078569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00091206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.33 or 1.03497851 BTC.

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,100,000 tokens. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Rubic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

