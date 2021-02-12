Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

RUBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.

RUBY opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 436,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 250,237 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

