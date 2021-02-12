Ruff (RUFF) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.06 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $14.40 million and $7.06 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ruff

Ruff is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

