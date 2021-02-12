Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 54,699 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,161,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 10.0% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,537,896. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $335.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.02.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

