Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.18 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 109,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.0% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $49.53. 153,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,173,691. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03.

