Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Invests $8.49 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,265,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 331,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after purchasing an additional 232,784 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.49. The stock had a trading volume of 910,984 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.07.

