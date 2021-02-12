Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $4.51 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,515,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,246,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,966,000 after acquiring an additional 266,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.73. 59,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,152. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $393.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.54 and a 200 day moving average of $355.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

