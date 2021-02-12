Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,013. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

