Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $222.86. 34,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,335. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $222.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

