Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,178,404 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

