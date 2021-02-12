Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes $10.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 147,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,007,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after acquiring an additional 609,871 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after acquiring an additional 429,470 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 755.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 470,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 415,078 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.94. 3,834,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

