Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes $9.95 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 198,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.8% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,327 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 269,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,732,552. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

