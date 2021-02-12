Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given a C$27.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) has been given a C$27.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$24.94 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$10.97 and a 12-month high of C$26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.37.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,528,505. Insiders have sold a total of 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519 over the last three months.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.