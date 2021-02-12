Ruta Zandman Sells 21,826 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VSH stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,479,000 after buying an additional 441,264 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after buying an additional 216,964 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,073,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after buying an additional 551,471 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after buying an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,344,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

