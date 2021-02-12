Ryder System (NYSE:R) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Ryder System updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.15-4.65 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $64.35. 10,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

