RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) Shares Down 14%

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) fell 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 414,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 152,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$33.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Get RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) alerts:

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.10 million during the quarter.

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com, an e-commerce site.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.