Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, a growth of 199.6% from the January 14th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 740,230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SRMX stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Saddle Ranch Media has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile

Sky Fidelity, Inc, a diversified technology company, provides cloud managed services (IoT), as well as solar power, satellite broadband, and WiFi camera surveillance solutions. The company offers IoT for businesses and consumers; and i-BRIGHT 7x smart surge protector, a WiFi-enabled home energy management tool.

