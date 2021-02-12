Safe Price Up 65.1% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Safe has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $176,388.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 65.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001427 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 206.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.