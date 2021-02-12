Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Update

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the January 14th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Safe-T Group stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $2.55. 210,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,261. Safe-T Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

