Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Shares Gap Up to $2.25

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.54. Safe-T Group shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 143,020 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

