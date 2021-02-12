SAFE2 Hits One Day Volume of $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE2 token can now be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00291135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00101785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00076067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00088883 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,855.89 or 1.02084235 BTC.

SAFE2 Token Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 tokens. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

SAFE2 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

